UPDATE: Alabama reports 257,546 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,442 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 257,546 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 3,772 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 58,137 probable COVID-19 cases and 524 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 52,214 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state reported 253,364 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on Dec. 17. 4,182 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Dec. 17.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 29,912. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Dec. 17, the ADPH reports 80,872 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Dec. 18, the ADPH reports there are 5,442 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,235 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,151 in Russell County, and 823 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Dec. 17, there were 5,384 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,226 in Chambers County, 2,141 cases in Russell County, and 819 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 183,625 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.