 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 268,339 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,602 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 268,339 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 3,910 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 61,472 probable COVID-19 cases and 542 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 54,006 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state reported 264,791 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on Dec. 21.  3,548 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Dec. 21.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 30,994. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Dec. 22, the ADPH reports 82,834 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Dec. 22, the ADPH reports there are 5,602 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,258 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,175 in Russell County, and 840 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Dec. 21, there were 5,539 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,254 in Chambers County, 2,163 cases in Russell County, and 833 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 183,625 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

