UPDATE: Alabama reports 271,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,650 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 271,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 4,023 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 63,069 probable COVID-19 cases and 564 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 55,248 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state reported 268,339 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on Dec. 22. 3,161 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Dec. 22.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 31,305. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Dec. 23, the ADPH reports 83,461 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Dec. 23, the ADPH reports there are 5,650 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,261 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,185 in Russell County, and 849 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Dec. 22, there were 5,602 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,258 in Chambers County, 2,175 cases in Russell County, and 840 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 183,625 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.