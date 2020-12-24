UPDATE: Alabama reports 274,679 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,719 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 274,679 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 4,093 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 64,122 probable COVID-19 cases and 583 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 54,759 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state reported 271,500 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on Dec. 23. 3,179 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Dec. 23.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 31,651. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Dec. 24, the ADPH reports 84,371 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Dec. 24, the ADPH reports there are 5,719 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,271 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,191 in Russell County, and 853 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Dec. 23, there were 5,650 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,261 in Chambers County, 2,185 cases in Russell County, and 849 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 193,149 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.