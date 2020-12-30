UPDATE: Alabama reports 287,173 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,982 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 287,173 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 4,174 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 69,647 probable COVID-19 cases and 600 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 52,036 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state reported 271,500 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on Dec. 23. 15,673 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Dec. 23.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 33,452. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Dec. 30, the ADPH reports 86,794 cases have tested positive on the antibody test.

Today, Dec. 30, the ADPH reports there are 5,982 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,310 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,263 in Russell County, and 892 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Dec. 23, there were 5,650 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,261 in Chambers County, 2,185 cases in Russell County, and 849 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 202,137 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.