UPDATE: Alabama reports 294,466 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,151 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 294,466 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 4,254 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 71,281 probable COVID-19 cases and 618 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 51,048 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state reported 290,581 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on Dec. 31, 2020. 3,885 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Dec. 31, 2020.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 34,184. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Jan. 1, the ADPH reports 87,982 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Jan. 1, the ADPH reports there are 6,151 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,336 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,310 in Russell County, and 905 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Dec. 31, 2020, there were 6,054 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,316 in Chambers County, 2,275 cases in Russell County, and 901 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 202,137 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.