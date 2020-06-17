UPDATE: Alabama reports 29,614 positive COVID-19 cases, with 753 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:30/2:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 26,914 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 784 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 398 probable COVID-19 cases and six probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 8,164 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 26,524 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 2,352.

Today, in Lee County, there are 753 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 472 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 313 cases in Russell County, and 250 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.” They hope to move to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. updates going forward.

A statement on the COVID-19 Dashboard for Alabama reads:

Due to the large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed by laboratories (state public health labs, commercial labs, hospital labs, etc.) and sent to state health departments, the national surveillance pipeline is becoming overwhelmed and is causing delays. This has impacted the data that is displayed on this dashboard. We are now updating our dashboard once a day at 10 a.m. We hope to update it at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. once this is resolved. Please be patient as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), and its vendor work to address these growing pains. Thank you!

The state is reporting 15,974 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.