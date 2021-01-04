UPDATE: Alabama reports 301,486 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,291 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 301,486 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 4,258 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 72,609 probable COVID-19 cases and 619 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 50,090 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state reported 294,466 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on Jan. 1. 7,020 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Jan. 1, 2020.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 34,373. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Jan. 4, the ADPH reports 88,653 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Jan. 4, the ADPH reports there are 6,291 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,362 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,363 in Russell County, and 917 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Jan. 1, there were 6,151 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,336 in Chambers County, 2,310 cases in Russell County, and 905 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 202,137 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.