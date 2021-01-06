UPDATE: Alabama reports 308,269 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,403 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 308,269 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 4,346 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 75,915 probable COVID-19 cases and 648 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 50,724 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state reported 305,090 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus on Jan. 5. 3,179 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Jan. 5.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 35,838. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Jan. 6, the ADPH reports 89,641 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Jan. 6, the ADPH reports there are 6,403 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,384 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,401 in Russell County, and 924 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Jan. 5, there were 6,333 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,375 in Chambers County, 2,371 cases in Russell County, and 921 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 211,684 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.