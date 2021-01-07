UPDATE: Alabama reports 311,583 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,493 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 311,583 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 4,408 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 77,647 probable COVID-19 cases and 672 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 51,782 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update on Jan. 6, as the state reported 308,269 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,314 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Jan. 6.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 36,411. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Jan. 7, the ADPH reports 90,442 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Jan. 7, the ADPH reports there are 6,493 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,396 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,422 in Russell County, and 930 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Jan. 6, there were 6,403 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,384 in Chambers County, 2,401 cases in Russell County, and 924 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 211,684 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.