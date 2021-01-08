UPDATE: Alabama reports 315,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,578 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 315,365 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 4,482 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 78,922 probable COVID-19 cases and 709 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 53,578 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update on Jan. 7, as the state reported 311,583 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 3,782 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Jan. 7.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 36,411. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Jan. 8, the ADPH reports 91,475 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Jan. 8, the ADPH reports there are 6,578 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,407 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2438 in Russell County, and 934 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Jan. 7, there were 6,493 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,396 in Chambers County, 2,422 cases in Russell County, and 930 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 211,684 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.