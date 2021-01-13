UPDATE: Alabama reports 327,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,880 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 327,128 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 4,862 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 83,867 probable COVID-19 cases and 898 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 56,708 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update on Jan. 12, as the state reported 325,076 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 2,052 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Jan. 12.

As of Jan. 13, ADPH reports 87,138 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 38,007. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Jan. 13, the ADPH reports 94,370 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Jan. 13, the ADPH reports there are 6,880 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,450 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,516 in Russell County, and 957 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Jan. 12, there were 6,822 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,440 in Chambers County, 2,501 cases in Russell County, and 956 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 211,684 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.