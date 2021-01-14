UPDATE: Alabama reports 329,731 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,951 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 329,731 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 4,977 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 84,852 probable COVID-19 cases and 968 probable deaths from COVID-19. According to ADPH there have been 55,978 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID case numbers have increased since our previous update on Jan. 13, as the state reported 327,128 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 2,603 new cases have been reported as confirmed by the ADPH, based on numbers in the ADPH tracker, since Jan. 13.

As of Jan. 13, ADPH reports 87,138 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 38,229. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Jan. 14, the ADPH reports 94,965 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Jan. 14, the ADPH reports there are 6,951 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,454 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,542 in Russell County, and 960 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Jan. 13, there were 6,880 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,450 in Chambers County, 2,516 cases in Russell County, and 957 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 221,961 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.