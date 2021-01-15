UPDATE: Alabama reports 332,085 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,007 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard repots 332,085 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 5,038 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 85,443 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 992 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 54,431 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 329,731 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Jan. 14. Since the last report, 2,354 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Jan. 14.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 130,394 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Jan. 15.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 38,450. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Jan. 15, the ADPH reports 95,644 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Jan. 15, the ADPH reports there are 7,007 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,465 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,563 in Russell County, and 971 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 221,961 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.