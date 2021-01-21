 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 342,982 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,348 in Lee County

Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 342,982 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 5,279 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 89,554 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,100 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 46,071 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 340,887 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Jan. 20. Since the last report, 2,095 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Jan. 20.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 202,643 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Jan. 21.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 39,928. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Jan. 21, the ADPH reports 99,018 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Jan. 21, the ADPH reports there are 7,348 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,516 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,727 in Russell County, and 1,005 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Jan. 20, there were 7,275 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,507 in Chambers County, 2,692 cases in Russell County, and 995 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 221,961 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

