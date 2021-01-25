UPDATE: Alabama reports 350,988 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,540 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 350,988 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 5,469 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 92,021 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,193 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 41,500 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 345,677; confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Jan. 22. Since the last report, 5,311 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Jan. 22.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 255,291 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Jan. 25.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 41,069. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Jan. 25, the ADPH reports 101,423 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Jan. 25, the ADPH reports there are 7,540 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,551 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,838 in Russell County, and 1,024 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Jan. 22, there were 7,410 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,528 in Chambers County, 2,758 cases in Russell County, and 1,011 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 233,211 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.