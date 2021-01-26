 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 352,918 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,599 in Lee County

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 352,918 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 5,638 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 92,991 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,258 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 40,429 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 350,988 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Jan. 25. Since the last report, 1,930 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Jan. 25.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 266,306 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Jan. 26.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 41,069. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Jan. 26, the ADPH reports 102,195 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Jan. 26, the ADPH reports there are 7,599 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,559 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,870 in Russell County, and 1,072 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Jan. 25, there were 7,540 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,551 in Chambers County, 2,838 cases in Russell County, and 1,024 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 233,211 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

69° / 56°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 69° 56°

Wednesday

62° / 36°
AM Rain
AM Rain 83% 62° 36°

Thursday

54° / 30°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 30°

Friday

57° / 35°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 57° 35°

Saturday

60° / 50°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 60° 50°

Sunday

68° / 44°
Rain
Rain 67% 68° 44°

Monday

51° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 51° 36°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

5 PM
Cloudy
6%
69°

67°

6 PM
Cloudy
8%
67°

65°

7 PM
Cloudy
8%
65°

64°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
7%
64°

63°

9 PM
Cloudy
12%
63°

62°

10 PM
Cloudy
23%
62°

61°

11 PM
Showers
51%
61°

60°

12 AM
Showers
58%
60°

60°

1 AM
Rain
69%
60°

60°

2 AM
Light Rain
73%
60°

59°

3 AM
Light Rain
70%
59°

59°

4 AM
Rain
75%
59°

58°

5 AM
Rain
88%
58°

58°

6 AM
Rain
82%
58°

57°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
82%
57°

57°

8 AM
Rain
83%
57°

56°

9 AM
Light Rain
76%
56°

56°

10 AM
Light Rain
61%
56°

57°

11 AM
Rain
68%
57°

57°

12 PM
Showers
51%
57°

58°

1 PM
Cloudy
24%
58°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
19%
59°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
18%
60°

62°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories