UPDATE: Alabama reports 354,967 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,652 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 354,967 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 5,817 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 94,119 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,355 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 39,752 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 352,918 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Jan. 26. Since the last report, 2,049 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Jan. 26.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 280,608 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Jan. 27.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 41,315. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Jan. 27, the ADPH reports 102,717 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Jan. 27, the ADPH reports there are 7,652 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,572 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,882 in Russell County, and 1,074 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 233,211 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.