UPDATE: Alabama reports 359,355 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,757 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 359,355 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 6,094 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 96,227 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,472 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 13,083 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 357,471 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Jan. 28. Since the last report, 1,884 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Jan. 28.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 323,875 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Jan. 29.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 41,483. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Jan. 29, the ADPH reports 104,420 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Jan. 29, the ADPH reports there are 7,757 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,589 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,932 in Russell County, and 1,091 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Jan. 28, there were 7,733 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,587 in Chambers County, 2,915 cases in Russell County, and 1,082 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 242,143 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.