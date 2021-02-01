UPDATE: Alabama reports 363,228 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,859 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 363,228 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 6,171 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 97,632 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,517 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 37,773 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 359,355 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Jan. 29. Since the last report, 3,873 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Jan. 29.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 359,589 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Feb. 1.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 41,859. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Feb. 1, the ADPH reports 105,851 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Feb. 1, the ADPH reports there are 7,859 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,609 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 2,985 in Russell County, and 1,104 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 242,143 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.