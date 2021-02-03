UPDATE: Alabama reports 365,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,933 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 365,818 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 6,529 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 99,238 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,674 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 36,378 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 364,398 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 2. Since the last report, 1,420 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Feb. 2.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 392,624 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Feb. 3.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 42,727. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Feb. 3, the ADPH reports 139,309 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Feb. 3, the ADPH reports there are 7,933 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,617 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,015 in Russell County, and 1,113 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 242,143 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.