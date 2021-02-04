UPDATE: Alabama reports 367,773 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,980 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 367,773 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 6,642 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 100,050 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,723 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 36,272 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 365,818 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 3. Since the last report, 1,955 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Feb. 3.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 413,346 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Feb. 4.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 42,727. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Feb. 4, the ADPH reports 140,376 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Feb. 4, the ADPH reports there are 7,980 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,621 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,022 in Russell County, and 1,115 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 252,880 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.