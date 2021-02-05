 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 368,853 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,000 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 368,853 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 6,697 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 100,466 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,752 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 34,160 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 367,773 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 4. Since the last report, 1,080 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Feb. 4.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 436,962 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Feb. 5.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 42,811. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today, Feb. 5, the ADPH reports there are 8,000 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,626 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,030 in Russell County, and 1,121 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Feb. 4, there were 7,980 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,621 in Chambers County, 3,022 cases in Russell County, and 1,115 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 252,880 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

