 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 371,771 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,077 in Lee County

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 371,771 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 6,753 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 101,577 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,770 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 31,363 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 368,853 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 5. Since the last report, 2,918 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Feb. 5.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 473,199 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Feb. 8.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 43,005. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Feb. 8, the ADPH reports 109,716 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Feb. 8, the ADPH reports there are 8,077 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,631 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,044 in Russell County, and 1,128 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Feb. 5, there were 8,000 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,626 in Chambers County, 3,030 cases in Russell County, and 1,121 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 252,880 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

