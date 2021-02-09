UPDATE: Alabama reports 372,626 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,100 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 372,626 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 6,783 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 102,040 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,796 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 29,763 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 371,771 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 8. Since the last report, 855 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Feb. 8.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 497,705 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Feb. 9.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 43,383. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Feb. 9, the ADPH reports 109,997 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Feb. 9, the ADPH reports there are 8,100 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,633 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,045 in Russell County, and 1,129 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 252,880 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.