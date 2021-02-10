UPDATE: Alabama reports 373,601 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,114 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard has new numbers as of 4:00 / 3:00 p.m. CDT.

State-wide, ADPH reports 373,601 confirmed cases of COVID-19. They also report 102,466 probable cases in the state. 6,990 are confirmed dead in Alabama from the virus, with an additional 1,898 probable deaths.

ADPH reports 28,074 new cases in the last 14 days from 213,565 tests.

These latest numbers show an increase in cases and deaths since our last update, when ADPH reported 372,626 confirmed cases and 6,783 confirmed deaths.

Vaccine distribution continues in the Yellowhammer state, with 523,241 doses administered to 418,388 individuals at least once. 104,362 Alabamians have completed a vaccine series.

To date, 43,685 Alabamians are hospitalized due to the virus. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

Today the ADPH reports 8,114 confirmed cases in Lee County, Russell County has 3,048 confirmed cases, Barbour County reports 1,135 confirmed cases, and in Chambers they report 1,636 confirmed cases.