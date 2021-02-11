 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 374,746 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,161 in Lee County

Alabama
ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 374,746 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 7,089 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 102,824 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,932 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 26,037 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 373,601 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 10. Since the last report, 1,145 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Feb. 10.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 553,003 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Feb. 11.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 43,685. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Feb. 11, the ADPH reports 111,066 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Feb. 11, the ADPH reports there are 8,161 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,657 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,058 in Russell County, and 1,139 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Feb. 10, there were 8,114 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,636 in Chambers County, 3,048 cases in Russell County, and 1,135 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 264,621 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

