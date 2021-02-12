 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 375,627 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,171 in Lee County

Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 375,627 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 7,204 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 103,040 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,976 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 24,294 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 374,746 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 11. Since the last report, 881 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Feb. 11.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 581,317 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Feb. 12.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 44,148. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Feb. 12, the ADPH reports 111,655 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Feb. 12, the ADPH reports there are 8,171 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,658 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,065 in Russell County, and 1,142 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Feb. 11, there were 8,161 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,657 in Chambers County, 3,058 cases in Russell County, and 1,139 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 264,621 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

