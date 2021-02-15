 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 377,803 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,213 in Lee County

Alabama
Posted: / Updated:

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 377,803 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 7,252 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 103,802 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 1,992 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 21,963 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 375,627 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 12. Since the last report, 2,176 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Feb. 12.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 581,317 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Feb. 15.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 44,285. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Feb. 15, the ADPH reports 112,933 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Feb. 15, the ADPH reports there are 8,213 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,666 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,079 in Russell County, and 1,152 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Feb. 12, there were 8,171 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,658 in Chambers County, 3,065 cases in Russell County, and 1,142 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 264,621 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

