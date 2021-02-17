UPDATE: Alabama reports 378,785 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,234 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 378,785 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 7,324 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 104,382 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,022 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 19,088 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 378,369 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 16. Since the last report, 416 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Feb. 16.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 663,056 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as of Feb. 17.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 44,541. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Feb. 17, the ADPH reports 113,251 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Feb. 17, the ADPH reports there are 8,234 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,670 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,083 in Russell County, and 1,158 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Feb. 16, there were 8,227 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,669 in Chambers County, 3,083 cases in Russell County, and 1,156 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 264,621 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.