UPDATE: Alabama reports 379,795 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,247 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 379,795 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 7,391 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 104,570 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,033 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 29,317 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 378,785 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 17. Since the last report, 1,010 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Feb. 17.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 685,870 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on Feb. 18.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 44,767. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Feb. 18, the ADPH reports 113,810 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Feb. 18, the ADPH reports there are 8,247 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,671 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,099 in Russell County, and 1,162 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Feb. 17, there were 8,234 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,670 in Chambers County, 3,083 cases in Russell County, and 1,158 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 275,245 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.