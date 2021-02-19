 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 380,594 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,268 in Lee County

Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 380,594 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 7,514 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 104,618 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,059 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 16,731 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 379,795 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 18. Since the last report, 799 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Feb. 18.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 717,477 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on Feb. 19.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 44,767. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Feb. 19, the ADPH reports 114,143 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Feb. 19, the ADPH reports there are 8,268 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,676 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,103 in Russell County, and 1,166 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Feb. 18, there were 8,247 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,671 in Chambers County, 3,099 cases in Russell County, and 1,162 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 275,245 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

