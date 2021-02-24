 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 383,882 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,325 in Lee County

Alabama
ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 383,882 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 7,643 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 106,338 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,101 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 14,772 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 382,906 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 23. Since the last report, 976 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Feb. 23.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 815,013 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on Feb. 24.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 45,250. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Feb. 24, the ADPH reports 115,627 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Feb. 24, the ADPH reports there are 8,325 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,690 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,113 in Russell County, and 1,186 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Feb. 23, there were 8,298 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,687 in Chambers County, 3,116 cases in Russell County, and 1,180 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 275,245 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.



