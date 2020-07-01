UPDATE: Alabama reports 38,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 1,189 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:30/2:30 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 38,442 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 947 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 520 probable COVID-19 cases and 25 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 10,696 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 37,536 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 2,769.

Today, in Lee County, there are 1,189 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 581 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 484 cases in Russell County, and 323 positive cases in Barbour County.

Yesterday, there were 1,167 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 576 in Chambers County, 469 cases in Russell County, and 322 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 18,866 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.