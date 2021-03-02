UPDATE: Alabama reports 387,420 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,381 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 387,420 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 7,840 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 107,001 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,151 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 12,403 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 386,933 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 1. Since the last report, 487 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since March 1.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 944,795 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on March 2.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 45,648. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On March 2, the ADPH reports 117,904 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, March 2, the ADPH reports there are 8,381 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,703 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,138 in Russell County, and 1,198 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 285,130 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.