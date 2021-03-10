UPDATE: Alabama reports 393,278 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,456 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 393,278 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,035 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 108,120 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,187 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 11,764 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 392,790 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 9. Since the last report, 488 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since March 9.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 1,142,270 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on March 10.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 46,173. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On March 10, the ADPH reports 120,324 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, March 10, the ADPH reports there are 8,456 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,710 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,170 in Russell County, and 1,215 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 295,690 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.