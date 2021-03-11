UPDATE: Alabama reports 393,700 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,459 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 393,700 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,069 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 108,563 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,205 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 11,699 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 393,278 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 10. Since the last report, 422 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since March 10.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 1,176,914 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on March 11.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 46,442. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On March 11, the ADPH reports 120,655 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, March 11, the ADPH reports there are 8,459 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,710 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,171 in Russell County, and 1,217 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, March 10, there were 8,456 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,710 in Chambers County, 3,170 cases in Russell County, and 1,215 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 303,746 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.