UPDATE: Alabama reports 395,896 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,483 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 395,896 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,120 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 112,333 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,209 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 15,114 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 394,027 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 12. Since the last report, 1,869 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since March 12.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 1,214,816 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on March 15.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 46,558. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On March 15, the ADPH reports 124,040 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, March 15, the ADPH reports there are 8,483 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,716 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,186 in Russell County, and 1,223 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 303,746 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.