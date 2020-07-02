UPDATE: Alabama reports 39,604 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 1,245 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3/2 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 39,604 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 961 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 507 probable COVID-19 cases and 24 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 11,091 new cases have been confirmed.

Those numbers have increased since our previous update, as the state of Alabama reported 38,442 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus, to date, is 2,835.

Today, in Lee County, there are 1,245 residents who have tested positive for the virus. In Chambers County there are 600 cases reported by the ADPH. Currently, there are 484 cases in Russell County, and 333 positive cases in Barbour County.

Yesterday, there were 1,189 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 581 in Chambers County, 484 cases in Russell County, and 323 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m. due to what the state describes as a “large increase in volume of COVID-19 laboratory results being processed.”

The state is reporting 22,082 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area contribute to the count of local cases in Alabama.