UPDATE: Alabama reports 396,375 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,491 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 396,375 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,133 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 112,342 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,204 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 14,868 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 395,896 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 16. Since the last report, 479 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since March 16.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 1,294,963 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on March 16.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 46,939. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On March 16, the ADPH reports 124,271 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, March 16, the ADPH reports there are 8,491 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,720 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,190 in Russell County, and 1,224 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 303,746 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.