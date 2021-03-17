UPDATE: Alabama reports 396,997 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,496 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 396,997 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,166 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 112,479 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,197 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 12,853 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 396,375 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 17. Since the last report, 622 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since March 17.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 1,294,963 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on March 17.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 46,939. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On March 17, the ADPH reports 124,577 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, March 17, the ADPH reports there are 8,496 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,720 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,196 in Russell County, and 1,225 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, March 16, there were 8,491 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,720 in Chambers County, 3,190 cases in Russell County, and 1,224 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 310,742 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.