UPDATE: Alabama reports 397,477 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,504 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 397,477 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,191 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 112,571 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,200 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 12,391 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 396,997 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 18. Since the last report, 480 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since March 18.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 1,320,774 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on March 18.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 47,030. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On March 18, the ADPH reports 124,933 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, March 18, the ADPH reports there are 8,504 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,722 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,198 in Russell County, and 1,227 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 310,742 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.