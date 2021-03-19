UPDATE: Alabama reports 397,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,513 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 397,865 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,215 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 112,714 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,210 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 12,104 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 397,477 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 18. Since the last report, 388 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since March 18.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 1,364,631 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on March 19.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 47,030. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On March 19, the ADPH reports 125,237 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, March 19, the ADPH reports there are 8,513 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,723 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,199 in Russell County, and 1,230 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 310,742 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.