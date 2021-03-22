UPDATE: Alabama reports 398,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,538 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 398,796 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,226 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 112,983 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,210 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 12,060 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 397,865 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 19. Since the last report, 931 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since March 19.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 1,434,782 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on March 22.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 47,090. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On March 22, the ADPH reports 125,795 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, March 22, the ADPH reports there are 8,538 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,724 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,203 in Russell County, and 1,234 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 310,742 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.