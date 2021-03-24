UPDATE: Alabama reports 399,511 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,563 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 399,511 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,266 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 113,200 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,221 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 11,691 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 398,877 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 23. Since the last report, 634 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since March 23.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 1,498,087 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on March 24.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 47,358. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On March 24, the ADPH reports 126,280 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, March 24, the ADPH reports there are 8,563 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,726 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,205 in Russell County, and 1,234 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 310,742 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.