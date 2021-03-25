UPDATE: Alabama reports 399,818 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,575 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 399,818 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,280 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 113,320 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,224 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 11,259 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 399,511 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 24. Since the last report, 307 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since March 24.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 1,498,087 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on March 25.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 47,358. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On March 25, the ADPH reports 126,663 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, March 25, the ADPH reports there are 8,575 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,728 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,204 in Russell County, and 1,236 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 315,743 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.