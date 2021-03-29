UPDATE: Alabama reports 400,906 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,597 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 400,906 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,302 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 113,713 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,224 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 6,702 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 399,818 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on March 25. Since the last report, 1,088 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since March 25.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 1,619,878 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on March 29.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 47,426. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On March 29, the ADPH reports 127,330 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, March 29, the ADPH reports there are 8,597 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,730 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,211 in Russell County, and 1,239 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, March 25, there were 8,575 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,728 in Chambers County, 3,204 cases in Russell County, and 1,236 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 315,743 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.