UPDATE: Alabama reports 402,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,632 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 402,538 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,389 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 114,380 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,249 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 5,583 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 402,070 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 2. Since the last report, 468 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 2.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 1,815,398 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on April 5.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 47,804. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On April 5, the ADPH reports 128,526 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, April 5, the ADPH reports there are 8,632 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,735 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,219 in Russell County, and 1,245 in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 320,581 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.