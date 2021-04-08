 

 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 403,175 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,655 in Lee County

Alabama

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 403,175 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,409 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 114,741 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,266 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 5,054 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 402,879 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 7. Since the last report, 296 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 7.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 1,926,075 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on April 8.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 47,873. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On April 8, the ADPH reports 129,100 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, April 8, the ADPH reports there are 8,655 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,737 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,220 in Russell County, and 1,251 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, April 7, there were 8,643 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,734 in Chambers County, 3,218 cases in Russell County, and 1,250 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 320,581 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

