UPDATE: Alabama reports 403,928 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,674 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 403,928 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 8,439 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 115,143 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,273 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 4,738 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 403,401 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on April 9. Since the last report, 527 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since April 9.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 2,039,712 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on April 12.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, 47,967. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On April 12, the ADPH reports 130,032 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, April 12, the ADPH reports there are 8,674 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,740 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,226 in Russell County, and 1,256 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, April 9, there were 8,661 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,738 in Chambers County, 3,221 cases in Russell County, and 1,254 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 325,733 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.